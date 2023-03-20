FARMERVILLE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Spring is officially here and, with some warmer weather hopefully moving into the area soon, you’ll see more people getting out and exercising. This is especially important for older adults, as being active greatly benefits their physical and mental health. The union council of aging, they’re doing everything they can to improve the lives of their members by engaging them in fun activities like bean bag baseball.

Shelly Quarles, the council’s Activities Director, said these activities have been much needed after the long lockdowns that left many elderly adults alone in their homes for years.

“After all the COVID shutdowns and they were locked in their little apartments or homes, and we’re small enough here they’re like a little family together, and they missed their friends and so when we opened back up, they all kind of came on back in.”

Some of the members said these activities have helped keep their bodies, and minds, healthy.

“I have been here playing probably 15 years. We love to practice bean bag baseball. Everybody that does it stays healthier,” said Mildred Reeves.

Betty Johnson, another member, said, “If I’m at home, I’m not going to do anything but sit in my recliner and sleep. It’s helpful because it keeps my mind…It makes me focus more. And to be around other people — It keeps you kind of in the loop, keeps you functioning.”