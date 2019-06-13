EXCLUSIVE: Woman who turned in alleged sex act on infant video speaks

The woman who turned in the video of Iyehesa Todd allegedly performing oral sex on her one year old son, spoke exclusively with WVLA NBC 33.

Katrecia Lewis is the ex-girlfriend of Todd but says that they are still friends.

“She helped me raise my child from the time she was born until now,” she says.

Lewis says she was sent the video by a person she did not know via Facebook.

“It kind of made my stomach turn when i had watched the video so its like a child is involved, that shouldn’t be going on with a child. I had to tell someone. I thought about my child. what would I do if that was my child?,” Lewis said.

Lewis said when she received the video she was horrified and did not know what to do with it.

“It still messes with me to this day honestly. I’m not sleeping I’m not eating like I should be. so like i couldn’t just have it in my possession and not say anything about it,” she said.

Battling between what she says was the right thing to do and her friendship with Todd, she made the decision to turn the video into the St. Gabriel Police Department.

“I sat there with the video for 24 hours, prayed about it that night actually and the lord was like you have to do something, theres a child involved,” she said.

Todd was arrested and charged with first degree rape and incest. Police Chief Kevin Ambeau says Todd indicated that Iberville Parish Sheriff Deputy Shadrick Jones recorded the video of her performing the sex act on her son and “coerced” her to do it, saying it was his fantasy.

“In my 16 years of chief of police, i have never seen something so disgusting and sickening in my life,” said St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau.

Chief Ambeau says there is evidence that the former deputy was in Todd’s residence at the time of the incident and that he believes Todd’s statement. Hones was charged with possession of child pornography and principle to first degree rape.

“We believe that he was in possession of that video. He is disgusting to the badge and I tell the public they got more good officers than bad. Every now and then we run into a bad apple and that’s what I think Mr. Jones is, a bad apple,” said Chief Ambeau.

Lewis says that after knowing Todd for five years she can’t believe that this is something that Todd would want to do.

“She loves kids she loves her son she loves my daughter she just loves all kids around her and I don’t see this being her,” Lewis said.

