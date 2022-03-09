MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Russian Ballet Theatre makes a stop in Monroe. KTVE and KARD’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse were at the show at the Jack Howard Theatre.

We spoke with the dancers about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting them and their families.

To honor the the 14th day of the invasion, the Russian Ballet Theatre has changed their name to “RBT” to honor those who are in pain and suffering. We spoke to a Ukrainian dancer who is a part of the RBT about his family, who is still in Ukraine taking shelter from the war.

Kyrylo Kruglofv had been on tour with RBT performing “Swan Lake” for two weeks when he got the news that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

“I try and call in my free time to connect with my family and friends. I ask if they leave or if they are ok, but it’s impossible to say in this situation,” says Kyrylo Kruglofv, dancer with RBT.

In an exclusive interivew, he spoke about how is family is hearing the sirens and taking shelter in basements as Russian troops are destroying their homes. He says these details are something that’s hard to forget when stepping on stage to perform.

Kruglofv went on to say, “You tried to concentrate but it is very hard because your thoughts are there with your family and loved ones.”

The Ukrainian and Russian dancers in RBT say they have older family members in danger zones who are refusing to leave the country. However, they are focusing on their new mission, “Dancing for Peace” and using the arts to take a stance.

The RBT producer, Gulya Hartwick, says, “It affected our team big time, but I know, I know they are professionals and they are very strong. And they would never show their real life emotion on stage. When they are on stage they are swans or jesters. In a way, it has been an outlet for them.”