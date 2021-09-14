EXCLUSIVE: Parents of a murdered Bastrop 10-year-old talk about their pain

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Bastrop Police Department are still working to find the killer of a 10-year-old shot on the Fourth of July.

A drive-by shooting that happened on Carbon Plant Road on the Fourth of July is still under investigation with the Bastrop Police Department. The shooting claimed the life of 10-year-old Lebron Robinson of Bastrop.

The victim’s parents have chosen to speak exclusively with KTVE and KARD for the first time since the tragedy.

“That was the worst day of my life. Planning a funeral for my 10-year-old baby. That was the worst thing I ever had to do,” says Nadia Hatfield, mother of Lebron Robinson.

“It was almost like a surreal situation. Something that I definitely wouldn’t wish on anyone,” says Dexter Brandon, father of Lebron Robinson.

“I want my baby, I’m sad, I’m angry,” continued Hatfield.

“Dark, very dark,” says the mother when asked what does justice look like for her son.

“There were several people at that slab that night. We do find it hard to believe no one saw anything. Someone had to have saw something. So we’re asking for the public’s help. If you know anything, seen anything, please come forward. There’s ways you can come forward anonymously. Just please come forward to relay some kind of information to us, so we can get justice for Lebron” says Brandon.

“Love your baby, hug your baby, kiss your baby. Let your baby know that they’re being loved everyday because it just might be their last day” says Hatfield.