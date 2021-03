WEST MONROE, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Health has announced that 652 vaccine providers in the state will receive very limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The providers include 251 chain pharmacies, 158 independent pharmacies, 61 hospitals, 45 public health providers, 39 urgent cares, 37 medical practices, 29 federally qualified health centers, 11 rural health clinics, and 21 other healthcare providers.