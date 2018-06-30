Exclusive: Gerald Manning talks keeping the faith after wrongful conviction Video

MONROE, La. - It was a cold night in February of 1977. 23-year-old Vonda Harris was brutally raped and murdered after leaving an event at a Monroe American Legion hall.

The suspect, Gerald Manning of Monroe a 17-year-old star athlete.

"It felt like I was in the twilight zone," he recalls as he thinks about the moments before his life changed forever.

Manning reveals he never expected to get caught up in a situation like this.

"It's hard to describe because like I said when you not involved in criminal activities, really you don't know how to think We weren't trouble makers, police never come to our house," he said.

Manning was questioned by Monroe Police for over 24 hours, which ultimately landed him behind bars, but he says he doesn't hold it against them.

"I don't feel bad about it, I don't even hate the police. We got a lot of good police, we need the police," Manning declared.

A year after the crime, Manning was convicted of Harris' rape and murder. He was sentenced to life in prison, which is something he never saw coming.

"I never did drugs, never smoked, never drank, I was just a sports guy."

A sports guy whose career in football and basketball, was cut short. Manning recalled the struggles of being locked up, but he says he never lost his faith.

"I never gave up, I never did and that's what I encourage my partners to do, don't ever give up."

Manning mentioned the support of his family and the family of Vonda Harris made his faith stronger and his desire to fight for his freedom more important than ever.

"I felt good [knowing] that somebody believed in me cause sometimes it takes more than just the family, they were strangers to me," Manning recollected.

The day he found out he would walk on the other side of Angola's gate as a free man, he said it was a feeling like no other.

"I think they were more excited than I was. I mean I was happy. See one thing about being in prison, you got to maintain being strong, you can't act like a little sissy, you got to be strong, so I wasn't going to jump up like no cheerleader," Manning recalled cheerfully.

Now, Manning says he wants to get himself established. Anyone wanting to help get Gerald back on his feet can click the links below.

https://www.mightycause.com/story/Geraldfreedomfund

www.tinyurl.com/ManningWishList