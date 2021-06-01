EXCLUSIVE: Bear roaming in north Monroe neighborhood terrifies residents

OUAHCITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A bear on the loose in north Ouachita Parish has some residents concerned.

A family living in Frenchman’s Bend sent us pictures they took earlier in the day Tuesday, June 1, 2021, of a bear running through the grass near Sterlington Elementary and another picture of what appears to be the same bear near their home.

Officials tell us this is a rare sighting in North Ouachita Parish. The Louisiana Department of Fish and Wildlife are looking into why the bear is traveling so close to people, they are being assisted by local law enforcement.

We are told several residents are fearful of the bear and calling each other to share their pictures of the bear. We will keep you posted on the search for the animal, stay with KTVE and KARD for the latest.