Excessive force investigation results in additional LSP charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Four Louisiana State Troop F Troopers charged with Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office.

According to Troopers, LSP Investigators have filed charges that stem from an extensive review of use of force encounters in the Monroe area. Troopers say these incidents happened in July of 2019 and May of 2020.

The troopers were identified as Dakota DeMoss, 28, George Harper, 26, Randall Dickerson, 34, and Jacob Brown, 30, all remain on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations.

According to the investigators, the first incident happened in July of 2019 during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. Troopers say, during the traffic stop, they found what they believed to be narcotics in the car and placed the driver under arrest. Then, investigators say, once the driver was arrested the Troopers Brown and Dickerson engaged in “excessive and unjustifiable force” on the handcuffed driver, they turned off their body cameras, and recorded “untruthful statements” about the suspect resisting arrest. Investigators say, this incident resulted in the charges of Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office for both Troopers.

Troopers say the second incident occurred in May of 2020, following a car chase in Franklin Parish. During the chase officers say they used tire deflation devices to stop the car they were chasing and that’s when the driver got out of the car. Troopers Demoss, Harper, and Brown, according to investigators, used “excessive and unjustifiable force” during the handcuffing process as well as deactivating their body cameras. Investigators say, Brown also used false statements in his Use of Force Report and Arrest Report. Investigators included that he did not indicate or provide video evidence. Troopers say the incident resulted in charges of Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office for all three Troopers with an additional charge of Obstruction of Justice for Brown.

LSP Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the four Troopers and placed them into custody without incident this afternoon.

“The unjustifiable use of force by our personnel is inexcusable and tarnishes the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women of the Department of Public Safety,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “I commend our investigative team for their diligence and professionalism during this investigation. Our agency remains committed to upholding the public trust and providing professional, fair, and compassionate public safety services.”

Investigators say that no further information is available at this time pending the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.