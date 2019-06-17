Local News

Ex-officer gets 4 years for stealing from evidence room

By:

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 05:51 AM CDT

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — (6/16/19) A former Louisiana police sergeant has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from the evidence room he supervised.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says 46-year-old William Jones Jr. got concurrent four-year sentences for one count of malfeasance in office and two of theft of a firearm.

Jones worked for the department that polices the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, a 24-mile (39-kilometer) bridge between Metairie and St. Tammany Parish.

Montgomery said Friday that a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Jones in May, and he was sentenced Thursday.

Jones was accused of stealing cocaine, $6,300 cash and two guns. He was fired after his arrest three years ago.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News