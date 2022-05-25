West Monroe, LA – (05/25/22)

Showers and thunderstorms passed through early this morning. A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued along the Mississippi valley. Clearing out through afternoon, most seeing some late sunshine.

Some drier air is being filtered in for this evening. Low temperatures tonight will be spread from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Western parishes/counties will see the cooler temperatures. There is limited potential for showers and thunderstorms this evening with the passing cold front.

Rain chances remain slim and clear out tonight and into tomorrow. A dry pattern sets in without much to speak of in terms of potential rainfall. Temperatures climb through the end of the work week and into the holiday weekend.