Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 24th, 2021















WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Wednesday! I hope you've been able to have a good day today; all in all, it's been a quiet, warm and muggy day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the 70's and 80's.

With this being said, we’re seeing some showers and storms moving into our southern parishes this evening. This will start an elevated chance for showers and storms going through the night tonight that will continue through the day Thursday. lows will be on the milder side, in the lower to middle 60’s.

Storms tonight will offer a low chance for severe weather, mainly in the form of damaging hail and an isolated tornado. This is a scattered, conditional chance as we go through the night tonight pretty much area-wide.

Showers and storms will continue into Thursday, as our main system swings through. These storms will once again offer a chance for severe weather in the form of damaging winds, hail and in isolated tornado or two. Again, this is a scattered chance that exists area-wide.

Showers and storms should exit the area by Thursday afternoon/evening. This will start a brief break in our weather that will last into our Friday. Temperatures will remain on the warm side, with highs in the 70’s and 80’s.

Things quickly return to unsettled heading into the weekend and even into next week, as rounds of showers and storms move through. At this time, the severe weather potential looks to remain on the lower side, but some stronger storms will be possible. Be sure to stay updated with the latest forecast.