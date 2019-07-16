Evening Forecast: Tuesday, July 16th













WEST MONROE, LA (7/16/19) Happy Tuesday! Some of us started off on a very wet note in southern Arkansas, where one of the remaining bands from Post Tropical Cyclone Barry redeveloped overnight, dropping torrential rains. Some locations just outside of our area received close to 15 inches.

Scattered showers and storms will remain through the evening, but they will eventually wind down after sunset due to the lack of instability from daytime heating. And with that, skies will also gradually clear as well.

Even though we will be quiet tonight, it will be warm and muggy for many of us, with some areas of patchy fog possible. Lows are expected to drop into the middle 70’s.

Tomorrow will be our first real dry day in some time, now that Barry is out of the picture. Highs will get into the middle 90’s, with a few passing clouds.

This will be the case through much of the week, as the dog days of summer are upon us. Highs for the next few days will be in the middle 90’s, with lows in the middle 70’s.

The next chance for rain will come by the time we get to Monday of next week, as a weak disturbance moves through. Rain chances will remain low though, only at a 20 percent chance.