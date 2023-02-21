West Monroe, LA – (02/21/23)

Tonight

Lows tonight continue the summer-like, warm and humid, conditions. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 60s. Chance for rain is near 0%.

Tomorrow

After seeing a record breaking day on Monday, more of the well above average conditions continue tomorrow. Clouds will have a greater presence tomorrow, but still expecting the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

There is some chance for rain tomorrow with a weak passing cold front. Showers and a few non-severe storms are possible mainly through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are at 30%, as overall duration and rain coverage should remain less than convincing through the day. The front looks to bring activity west to east from near 12p till around 6p.

Rest of the Week

After another warm one Thursday, Our week cold front makes a play at cooler temperatures late Thursday and into Friday. This likely gives us our coolest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Friday’s temps are subject to change based on how aggressive our cooler air mass is.

Regardless of Friday’s “cooldown”, our ridge of high pressure drive us to near 80 this weekend with some isolated rain possible.