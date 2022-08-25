West Monroe, LA – (08/25/22)

The resident surface low continues to drive shower and storm activity again today. Many have seen early morning downpours along with continued rain in the afternoon.

Rain chances are minimal overnight, with isolated showers/storms possible. Low temperatures return to the low to mid 70s.

Well, scattered rain looks to return again tomorrow afternoon. The better chances for rain will be along and south of I-20, but some could sneak near the state line and into South Arkansas.

The weekend doesn’t see rain chances exit the forecast. While most don’t see widespread and prolonged rain, scattered to isolated heavy rain is possible. Temperatures see the upper 80s and near 90 as we move into next week.