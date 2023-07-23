WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight will be another clear and rather quiet night here in the Ark-La-Miss. Lows are expected to bottom out in the lower 70s and upper 60s, the drier the atmosphere, the cooler your temperatures will be tonight. Winds are calm and skies will be great for any stargazing you’d like to do.

Tomorrow, another picture perfect day some would say. Very little cloud cover and again winds are calm to light, out of the northeast. Daytime highs are bound to reach back into the 90s for most locations, slightly warmer, mid 90s. But drier air will make it seem just that, mid 90s, the humidity will be a bit more barrable.