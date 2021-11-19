Evening Forecast – Friday, November 19th

Another cool day this afternoon with temperatures a couple of degrees below average. Most spots have seen the upper 50s and lower 60s for daytime highs. In similar fashion to last night, temperatures this evening will be reaching the middle and lower 30s. The dry air in place will allow for the temperatures to remain below average, briefly…..

While overnight tonight will see the 30s, the overall surface flow will see winds out of the south through the day on Saturday. Once again, gulf moisture will return back into the area. Dewpoints likely rising from the 20s and 30s back into the 50s, keeping the overnight warm and into the lower 50s Saturday night.

Through the late afternoon on Sunday, with the atmosphere’s newfound moisture, another cold front looks to push through the Arklamiss bringing showers and scattered storms. Rain chances at 30% for the late afternoon and evening on Sunday.