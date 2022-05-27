West Monroe, LA – (05/27/22)

Sun-filled skies to end the work week. Highs reaching the middle 80s with light NE winds. Dry conditions still remain, resulting in another somewhat cooler evening with lows near 60.

The holiday weekend will see beautiful weather conditions. The only notable change in the weather pattern will be the shift in wind direction. Southerly winds returns some gulf moisture through Sunday.

Mostly clear skies for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will warm through next week as well. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s, lows will climb to near 70.

Rain returns potentially late next week as the upper level ridge breaks down. Some limited chances for rain for Thursday and Friday of next week.