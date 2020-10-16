Eudora woman becomes the oldest registered voter at 106-years-old

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — While thousands are still preparing to return their absentee ballots, one woman in Eudora, Arkansas, says she’s already taken care of hers.

Ms. Ida Newbill is the oldest registered voter in Chicot County.

She just celebrated her 106th birthday on October 14th.

Ms. Newbill doesn’t remember much about past elections, but she does know she was unmatched in the kitchen.

She was an active member of her church in Eurdora and she says she still practices her faith.

“Oh yeah. I read my bible. Sometimes the letter get tied up together. That’s what I understand. It makes me feel good.”, says Newbill.

The family says Newbill has been living in Eudora for almost 75 years.