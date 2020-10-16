EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — While thousands are still preparing to return their absentee ballots, one woman in Eudora, Arkansas, says she’s already taken care of hers.
Ms. Ida Newbill is the oldest registered voter in Chicot County.
She just celebrated her 106th birthday on October 14th.
Ms. Newbill doesn’t remember much about past elections, but she does know she was unmatched in the kitchen.
She was an active member of her church in Eurdora and she says she still practices her faith.
“Oh yeah. I read my bible. Sometimes the letter get tied up together. That’s what I understand. It makes me feel good.”, says Newbill.
The family says Newbill has been living in Eudora for almost 75 years.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Bond denied for ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris
- Atlanta police make arrest in actor’s shooting death
- Thousands arrive in Hawaii on first day pre-travel testing
- Eudora woman becomes the oldest registered voter at 106-years-old
- How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s “Frightgeist” tool