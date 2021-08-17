Eros man killed and juvenile injured in two-vehicle crash

Jackson Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday August 16 just before 5 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F were called to investigate the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 near Salem Road. The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Jimmy Howell from Eros.

During the investigation, Troopers determined that a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage being driven by 20-year-old Jose Reynoza was traveling South on LA Hwy 34 when it crossed the center line and collided with Howell’s 2012 Toyota Corolla.

Reynoza was restrained during the accident and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening-injuries. Howell was also restrained during the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner.

Howell also had two passengers in the vehicle who were taken to the hospital as well, including a juvenile who was treated for life-threatening-injuries.

Though impairment was not suspected as a factor in the crash, toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.