Eros man arrested for four counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested David Issac McMillan, from Eros, on four counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

According to the arrest warrant McMillan was arrested on charges of a sex crime involving four different children.

The warrant details the lewd and sexual acts that McMillan coerced the children to perform on him when he took them into the woods to “look for deer bones”.

McMillian has been booked into OCC and is being held without bond.

