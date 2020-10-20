EPA awards $634K to improve drinking water in Concordia and Catahoula parishes

MONROE, La. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Louisiana Community Development (LCD) has been awarded $634,000 to improve the drinking water in Concordia and Catahoula Parishes.

The funds were awarded to LCD through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act to help support “underserved communities to bring public drinking water systems into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

“Ensuring all Americans have access to clean water is a top priority for this administration,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Through these grants, we are taking significant actions to modernize aging water infrastructure and reduce potential exposure to contaminants in drinking water in often underserved communities.”