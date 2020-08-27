Entergy Outages by Parish

Many people are without power right now throughout Northeast Louisiana.
Currently, according to Entergy’s outage there are 38,172 without power under our coverage area. We will continue to update these numbers as we receive more information.
To check your outages by parish, click this link here and filter by parish on the left hand side of the screen.
Ouachita Parish — 21,120
Franklin Parish — 1,566
Lincoln Parish — 1,114
Union Parish — 232
Madison Parish — 70
Richland Parish — 545
Morehouse Parish — 754
East Carroll Parish — 1
Winn Parish — 3,210
Jackson Parish — 2,718
Concordia Parish — 483
La Salle Parish — 1,975
Catahoula Parish — 16
Caldwell Parish — 4,129
Tensas Parish — 239
