Entergy Outages by Parish

Many people are without power right now throughout Northeast Louisiana.

Currently, according to Entergy’s outage there are 38,172 without power under our coverage area. We will continue to update these numbers as we receive more information.

To check your outages by parish, click this link here and filter by parish on the left hand side of the screen.

Ouachita Parish — 21,120

Franklin Parish — 1,566

Lincoln Parish — 1,114

Union Parish — 232

Madison Parish — 70

Richland Parish — 545

Morehouse Parish — 754

East Carroll Parish — 1

Winn Parish — 3,210

Jackson Parish — 2,718

Concordia Parish — 483

La Salle Parish — 1,975

Catahoula Parish — 16

Caldwell Parish — 4,129

Tensas Parish — 239