Entergy Mississippi customers to get rate break this summer

by: News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Entergy Mississippi customers are getting a break this summer.

The utility announced Thursday that it’s dropping its rates from June through September.

The typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will pay $9.71 less, or less than $98.

The U.S. energy Information Administration says that is about 25% below the national average.

The company said in a news release that the reduction is the result of lower fuel costs and other cost-saving measures.

