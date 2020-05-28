Entergy Mississippi customers to get rate break this summer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Entergy Mississippi customers are getting a break this summer.
The utility announced Thursday that it’s dropping its rates from June through September.
The typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will pay $9.71 less, or less than $98.
The U.S. energy Information Administration says that is about 25% below the national average.
The company said in a news release that the reduction is the result of lower fuel costs and other cost-saving measures.
