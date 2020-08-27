Entergy issues statement regarding power outages

(KTVE/KARD) — First and foremost, Entergy wants to say if you don’t absolutely have to be out right now, you should seek shelter and stay inside.

Roderick Worthy with Entergy says they’re seeing a lot of trees and power lines down due to wind gusts of 70 MPH and higher.

Due to this, they’re doing what they can by performing work on roads and clearing vegetation and debris on the ground as much as possible.

Worthy says due to the high wind gusts, their response right now is limited to ground work.

Currently, we’re seeing thousands without power and until the wind gusts get below at least 35 MPH, it is unsafe for the Entergy employees to use their bucket trucks to get power back online and restore these downed power lines.

Worthy says as soon as the winds die down, Entergy will be ready to mobilize and assess the damage and get power restored as soon as possible.

Roderick Worthy, once again, wants everyone to know this is a dangerous time to be out on the road. If possible, you should seek shelter and ride out this storm. Stay safe.

