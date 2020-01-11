Entergy says they are experiencing power outages, restoration estimated around 5 PM

WEST MONROE, La. (1/11/20) Entergy says they are experiencing widespread power outages throughout West Monroe, Sterlington, Calhoun, and Choudrant.
The current estimated time of power restoration is around 5 PM.
It is unclear at this time what caused the power outages.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
