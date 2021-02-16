Entergy asking NELA residents to limit electricity usage

WEST MONROE, La. — As a large portion of southern Louisiana faces power outages during this wintry weather, Entergy is asking residents in Northeast Louisiana to limit their usage.

On Tuesday morning, many NELA residents began receiving this text message:

We request limited electricity usage due to present extreme cold weather immediately, including turning off electric water heaters and lowering heating thermostats settings. Insufficient reductions may require temporary interruptions of electric service. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to restore our system to normal grid operations as soon as possible. More info www.entergynewsroom.com

As of 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, power outages in our area are very limited. Click here to check out the Entergy outage map.