Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory

UPDATE: 10:26 AM – The two children have been found safe.

The mother and suspect, 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates is in custody.

Any further inquiries should be forwarded to Laurel Police Department.

Orleans Parish, La. (Press Release) – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Laurel Police Department. Louisiana State Police have reason to believe two children have been taken by their mother and are believed to be in imminent danger. They were last seen on surveillance video leaving the Hampton Inn in Laurel, MS (Jones County) during the early morning hours of March 17, 2020.

Latina Marie Oates, 33-year-old of Powell, OH, left with two of her children, 9-year-old Mark Anthony Oates and 6-year-old Justin Lamar Oates. Mark was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the large white letters ADIDAS on the front. Justin was last seen wearing a black jacket and possibly black pants or dark blue jeans.

Shortly after their departure from the hotel room, an arrest warrant was issued for Latina Marie Oates for the charge of First Degree Murder. Oates is believed to be in the New Orleans area with her two children. She is driving a 2013 White Toyota Camry displaying an Ohio license plate # GGM 5978.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Jones County Central Dispatch at 601-425-0270 or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.