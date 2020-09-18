EMT, patient injured in ambulance-involved crash

TENSAS PARISH, La. — Investigators say a two-vehicle wreck in Tensas Parish involving an ambulance, which was on it’s way to the hospital, left three people injured.

The accident apparently happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 65 near Lee Road, approximately 5 miles south of Waterproof.

The crash report says Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service was transporting a patient to the hospital with emergency lights and sirens activated when the ambulance and another vehicle crashed.

Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tensas Parish first-responders and multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

The EMT, the patient inside and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were all taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Ambulance service Spokesman Shane Scott

The crash is currently under investigation by the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office. There are no additional details available at the time.

Motorists who are aware of their surroundings can see and hear emergency vehicles as they approach. You can safely yield to emergency vehicles by simply being an attentive driver. To be perfectly clear, this isn’t advice on how to be courteous. It’s the law. Ambulance Service Spokesman Shane Scott

Louisiana state law requires motorists to yield the right-of-way to an approaching emergency vehicle with lights and sirens.