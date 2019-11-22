ELECTION: We sat down with two of the Monroe Mayoral candidates for a one-on-one interview

MONROE, La (11/22/19) — This morning, Monroe native Marie Brown threw her hat in the ring for the Monroe Mayor’s race.

She joins Friday Ellis who announced his run earlier this week.

Both will be challenging Mayor Jamie Mayo in April’s election. Ellis is running as an independent. Brown is running as a Democrat.

“I bring an approach that reaches across both party lines and I’ve proven in my witness here in town, that I work with everybody,” said Friday Ellis, Candidate for Mayor.

Brown hopes to improve the entire city as a whole.

“Jobs, crime, has been a big concern of mine. The infrastructure. So those things need to be looked at on a wide scale and I wanna make sure and I wanna make sure that Monroe, looks the same all over,” said Marie Brown, Candidate for Mayor.

Ellis plans to work on crime and improve the police force throughout Monroe.

“We need to start recruiting the best talent. Steer our money into training the very best police force, but it goes back into not just patrols. We need to get back into neighborhoods with community policing,” said Ellis.

Both candidates want to focus on interacting with the community, including citizens’ ideas to improve the city.

“That’s what my campaign will be about. Bringing people to the table, figuring out those solutions, and growing the city of Monroe,” said Ellis.

“And I want people to love Monroe. Because if you love where you live. You live where you love and that’s what’s gonna have to happen,” said Brown.

The Mayor’s race is April 4th, 2020.