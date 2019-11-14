ELECTION: Gov. John Bel Edwards makes last minute campaign stops in Northeast Louisiana

TALLULAH, La (11/14/19) — Governor John Bel Edwards is making some last minute campaign stops ahead of Saturday’s election.

He spoke with students and voters in Tallulah this afternoon expressing the importance of voting on Saturday.

Edwards repeated this runoff race is very controversial and he wants to make sure everyone who is eligible to votes, actually votes.

This week, Governor Edwards has been campaigning all over Louisiana.He says the progress he’s made for the state in the last four years, is what’s at stake with the upcoming election.

“We made a lot of progress, we need to keep making progress. So, I’m talking to everyone all over the state of Louisiana, including right here in Northeast Louisiana about making sure that they go out and vote. And when they do, they vote number four for John Bel Edwards for four more years of progress, all of us moving forward together,” John Bel Edwards, (D) Candidate for Governor.

Governor Edwards had campaign events in Shreveport and Newellton earlier today.

The polls are open from 7am to 8pm on Saturday.