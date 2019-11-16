ELECTION: Early voter turnout hits state record for upcoming election

MONROE, La (11/15/19) — This election’s early voter turnout was almost as high as the early voter turnout back in 2016 for the President’s race.

“I early voted just for the convenience of early voting. It’s just a lot easier to go out early rather than wait till Saturday and get the voting done,” said a local resident.

However, since this is one of the most controversial races in the last few years, a political science professor in our area says tomorrow’s voter turnout could still be fairly high.

“You can have high early voting and then have below average turnout on actual election day. However given the amount of attention that this race has received, I certainly think we will see a heavy turnout tomorrow for this race,” said Joshua Stockley, Professor of Political Science at ULM.

The Ouachita Parish Registrar’s Office says voter turnout has never been this high for early voting, especially for a governor’s race.

This year, 500,462 voters throughout the state cast their ballot during early voting for the Governor.

The last time early voter turnout came close to being this high was back in 2016 for the President’s race where the early turnout reached 531,555 votes.

That’s only 31,093 votes apart.

Although the early voting turnout was so high, the registrar’s office is encouraging everyone to go out and vote as soon as they can starting Saturday morning.

After the primary elections, John Bel Edwards received 47 % of the votes while opponent Eddie Rispone received 27 % of the votes.