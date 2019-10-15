ELECTION: Candidates for Tallulah Mayor go head to head for runoff race

TALLULAH, La (10/15/19) — In the October election, the race for Mayor of Tallulah started with four candidates.

Interim Mayor Gloria Hayden grabbed 23% of the votes while candidate Charles Finlayson scooped up 39% of the votes, Hayden and Finlayson will face each other in a runoff on November 16th.

KTVE caught up with Finlayson about making it to the runoff election.

“I wanna thank the people that voted me in the primary and I hope that the other candidates supporters will consider me in the runoff,” said Charles Finlayson, Candidate for Tallulah Mayor.

His goal is to reignite the town and invest in growth.

“Tallulah has the same problems that any small town in this area has. We have a decline in population, we have a decline in tax base, we have infrastructure that we need to address,” said Finlayson.

“We’re either gonna have to fix the water plant we have and patch it so we can do better or build a new plant. We’ve got to have some kind of plan to at least fix the pot holes and maybe resurface some streets every year,” said Finlayson.

“We’ve got some drainage problems in Tallulah that could be solved but it’s going to involve the Parish and the state to solve them. They can be solved easily. I’d like to see us clean up the town. We’ve got a lot of places that can be addressed and cleaned up with a little effort,” said Finlayson.

KTVE reached out to both candidates to speak on their campaign.

Hayden was not available.

The two will go head to head in a runoff election November 16th.