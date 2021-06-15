El Dorado woman arrested in Ruston for fraudulent prescriptions

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An El Dorado woman was arrested in Ruston on June 11 for fraudulently obtaining prescription medication.

According to the affidavit from Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Sherrill used the credentials of a local dentist, identifying herself as an imaginary third party, and called in a prescription for Tramadol to Super 1 Foods in Ruston from Peach Tree Dental on three different occasions.

Crystal Sherrill

Peach Tree Dental records all outgoing phone calls and have submitted the calls for evidence. Security camera evidence from Super 1 Foods is pending.

Sherrill was arrested and taken into custody without incident, transported to LPDC, and booked on three counts of Obtaining CDS by Fraud.