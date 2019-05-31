El Dorado School District offering free breakfast and lunch to children throughout the summer

(05/31/19) The El Dorado School District will be offering breakfast and lunch to kids this summer, free of charge.

“We wanted to do something to provide all students an opportunity to get a meal,” Superintendent Jim Tucker said.

Hugh Goodwin Elementary School, Washington Middle School, Barton Junior High School and El Dorado High School will be the hub for the free meals.

There’s no line. No paperwork. No registration. It doesn’t matter who a child is, what district they’re enrolled in or where they’re from. The only requirement is that the child is under 18.

This is the third year the district has been able to provide the meals through a federal program. There were 21,000 meals served last summer. The district doesn’t provide transportation but hopes to do something on a much larger scale next year.

“We are looking at purchasing a food truck that we can take to certain neighborhoods that maybe don’t have really good access to try to get to one of these schools,” the superintendent said. “So, we can serve them where they’re at.”

The summer meal program will begin June 1. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

Adults can also eat but they will be charged a fee of $3.60.