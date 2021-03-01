UPDATE: Delek U.S. releases statement regarding weekend refinery fire in El Dorado

UPDATE: 4:00PM — This is a photo of the fire from Saturday afternoon around 4PM. Flames can be seen as well as a plume of black smoke going into the sky.

By about 6PM Saturday night, the El Dorado Fire Department says the fire was put out and the sky was clear.

UPDATE: EL DORADO, Ark. — Delek US has issued a statement regarding the fire over the weekend at their El Dorado refinery.

According to Delek US, the fire at the Penex unit occurred on Saturday, February 27. An on-site emergency response team along with the El Dorado Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire.

The air quality was monitored following the fire and Delek US says they have not detected any adverse impacts.

Six employees were receiving medical treatment on Saturday evening in relation to the fire.

Delek US also says a full investigation will be launched to determine what caused the fire.

ORIGINAL: EL DORADO, Ark. — Lion Oil in El Dorado, Arkansas has caught on fire.

All first responders in the county area have been called in. 6 people are injured with burn injuries. Lion Oil will be releasing a statement soon. The fire is still under investigation.

