EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department will have a Citizens Police Academy on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Applications for the academy are due Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Applications can be picked up at the El Dorado Police Station or emailed to applicants. All applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements to participate.

For more information, call 870-881-4805 or email Arussell@eldoradopolice.org.