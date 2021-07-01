El Dorado Police searching for theft suspects

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department and their investigators are trying to identify two people accused of stealing from a Home Depot.

According to their Facebook page, they are trying to identify the people in these photos for questioning. Police also sent a picture of the car they believe these two were driving.

Police say if you have any information that can help them identify these two people, you are asked to call Detective Gerid Ardwin at 870-881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO.

Police tell us that anyone that provides information on the identity of these individuals could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 and all calls will be kept confidential.