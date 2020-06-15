El Dorado Police investigating weekend shooting that killed one

EL DORADO, Ar. — The El Dorado Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting occured on Sunday, June 14, at approximately 9:12 PM. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Helena Street regarding gunshots heard inside a home. While officers were en route, 911 operators received a second call about a female knocking on a neighbor’s door for help.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed a shattered glass storm door in the carport of the home. Officers found 25-year-old Xavier Thrower, of El Dorado, lying on his stomach. When officers turned Thrower over, they found what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his stomach. Medics transported Thrower to be treated, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

At this time, police say that there are persons of interest but their names cannot be released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the El Dorado Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 870-881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at 870-863-4636(INFO).

