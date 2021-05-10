El Dorado Police Department approved to spend grant funds for new computers and exercise equipment

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD)- The El Dorado Police Department has been granted permission to use $26,522 in grant funds for new computers and exercise equipment for EPD headquarters.

According to the El Dorado News Times, the El Dorado City Council approved the spending, which was presented by police Chief Kenny Hickman.

Hickman stated federal grants will cover “100%” of the costs to replace outdated computer software and devices for the Criminal Investigative Division, and dated exercise equipment in the EPD’s workout room.

Hickman also told city council members, The CID computer equipment is used for data forensics that helps detectives in investigations and total comes to $10,262.

The remaining $16,260 will go towards new exercise equipment, especially equipment that caters to cardiovascular and weight-lifting workouts.

“We want to be good stewards of the money. It is grant money but we want to do the best we can with it,” said Hickman.

Council members acquired an law waiving the competitive bidding process and authorized the city to establish a contract with Discount Online Fitness to purchase workout equipment.

They also launched an emergency clause so that the new law would be effective immediately.

This means EPD can expedite their transition to more up-to-date computers and work-out equipment for its officers sooner than later.