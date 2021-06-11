El Dorado native prepares to compete in the Olympic Trials

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/11/21- Izzy Gati is eager to have a chance to participate in the meet of her dreams.

The El Dorado native is pushing for a spot on this year’s Olympics Swim Team.

Gati is currently in Omaha, Nebraska preparing to compete in the Olympic Trials. A senior at the University of Kentucky, this isn’t Gati’s first time trying out for the team.

She qualified to compete in the trials in 2019 but when the pandemic postponed the Olympics, it also pushed back her chances of getting closer to Tokyo. But now, she’s days away from meeting a life-long goal.

Check out the story!











