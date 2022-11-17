EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rejoice! The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be performing their Christmas concert on December 3, 2022, at 7 PM in the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. The concert will feature the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will performances also by Sophia Meyer, Keron Jackson, along with the El Dorado, Smackover-Norphlet, Camden-Fairview, Magnolia, Emerson, and Taylor High School Choirs.

Santa Clause will be present to welcome in attendees of all ages, and candy canes and gingerbread cookies will be present too!

To purchase tickets, call (870) 310-2244.