El Dorado movie theater seeking approval from state to sell beer and wine

EL DORADO, Ark. - 2018 June 28

A Pinot while watching the latest movie, El Dorado's city council gave the plan a thumbs up allowing the Stars Cinema movie theater to move one step closer to getting their permit to provide beer and wine to moviegoers.

Some agreed that they should approve in the name of being fair because it is a private business, but others had their reservations.

In the end, the vote was four yes and three no's.

Residents like Elizabeth Eggleston said she's not opposed; she just wants to know more.

"If there was a designated area where adult beverages were consumed away form where the children are," she said. " I don't think I like the idea of any alcoholic beverages in the area where the actual movies are being shown."

She says her main concern is the children.

If they are dropped off, it may become an issue.

"If they are with their parents, they can be steered away from it, but if they're just free to come and go then that's a different situation," said Eggleston.

We spoke with Stars Cinema via phone.

They say they have received positive feedback, and if approved they will have policies put in place to keep children safe. They say they want to roll out the new service the responsible way, giving their customers more options.

For now, the waiting game is on.

The state will have the final say.