FARMERVILLE, LA (12/27/19)-- Multiple residents in Farmerville have become victims of vandalism as car and house windows have been smashed in. Waking up a few days before Christmas to find your car window smashed in is an early Christmas present nobody wants. However, it's exactly what happened to this Farmerville couple Sunday, December 22nd.

"I came out and my window was shattered. Nothing had been stolen out of my vehicle. My husband's vehicle is parked right there and his vehicle wasn't touched, but my window was shattered," said Jamie Long, had car window smashed.

That same Sunday night, Long says a couple of teenage boys drove slowly by her house in a silver charger. Her husband approached the car and they sped off.