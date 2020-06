FILE – In this May 8, 2020, file photo, a J.C. Penney store sits closed in Roseville, Mich. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate. Penney said late Friday, May 15, 2020, it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

EL DORADO, Ark. (Press Release) – Following a comprehensive review of their retail footprint, JCPenney made the decision to close 154 stores nationwide.

The company says they will continue to operate the majority of the stores and their flagship store, jcp.com.

The following stores will be closing in Arkansas:

Independence Center

475 S St Louis St

Batesville, AR 72501

Conway Towne Center

201 Skyline Dr, Ste 7

Conway, AR 72032

Mellor Park Mall

1845 N West Ave

El Dorado, AR 71730