EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In 2020, a preservation plan was drafted for the El Dorado Historic District Commission, and the EHDC is continuing its efforts in implementing the next phase of the plan. Previously, the EHDC agreed to develop an African American context, which is one of several priority projects that the plan recommended.

The District Commission is looking for stakeholders to help outline and steer the project which will first focus on the St. Louis and Fairview Addition neighborhoods. Earlier this month, Elizabeth Eggleston, executive director of the EHDC, said she received a Notice of Funds Availability for the next grant cycle of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

Eggleston said that the next grant, if it is awarded by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, will be used for the African American context. Elizabeth says she has submitted a letter of intent to the AHPP about the project plans.