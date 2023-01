EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 20, 2023, the Junior class of the El Dorado High School attended a college fair that was held in the El Dorado High School Arena.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado High School

The college fair event was part of the school’s celebration of El Dorado Promise Week.