El Dorado Golf and Country Club remains open with strict guidelines for its members and guests

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/16/20) — Professional golf may not be in full swing but some courses and ranges still remain open to its members and the public.

To adhere to those social distancing guidelines, a round of golf looks a little different the El Dorado Golf and County Club.

“It’s important for us to protect our staff, our members, our players and our guests,” General Manger of the club, Justin Awtrey said. “We are taking all the steps to protect everyone at the club.”

So, they’ve made a several changes starting with the way players get to each hole.

“There is one person per golf cart. We’ve removed all materials from the golf carts, score cards, pencils, tees and sand bottles.”

They’ve also removed the flag cups and replaced them pvc pipes.

“If the ball hits that PVC it’s still considered good,” he said.

Water coolers stationed around the course have also been removed. Even the bunkers are out of play.

“If you hit your ball in our sand traps. You can remove it and get a free drop,” Awtrey said. “So, it avoids any touching of the rakes.”

They’ve also condensed their 18 hole course to players only being able to play on the front 9 holes. The section in the back is now specifically for those who want to get out and just exercise.

The club has also closed the pool and outside patio area and they’ve made restrictions for play on their tennis courts. The courts are only open for reserved tennis play.

“You can’t use court side by side and we’ve restricted that to same household players,” Awtrey said. “So we are really trying to make sure we don’t have an over abundance of people.”

“I think we are taking all the steps to protect everyone within our club and also the community that’s very important to use for people to know that we are taking those steps and we’re taking it very serious and we’re doing it in all aspects.”