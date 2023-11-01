El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials at Main Street are asking minorities to fill out an online survey hoping to boost diversity and inclusion in the community.

The group plans to use the replies to the survey to develop a community vision and objectives for the Downtown Area to help serve the needs and wants of all El Dorado Residents and visitor.

Officials say you have until November 19th to complete this survey. Interested residents and visitors can fill out a survey by scanning a QR code found on Main Street El Dorado’s website or at several businesses in city limits, or just call the office at 870-862-4747.