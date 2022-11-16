EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Holiday Open House is happening in El Dorado, Ark., this Sunday, November 20, 2022. The event will be on Washington street in downtown El Dorado from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Downtown businesses will be celebrating with the annual Christmas Open House and will be open for a day full of shopping. In addition to the shopping, there will also be a Cinderella Carriage ride from 1pm-4pm for $5/person on Washington Street and free Train Rides sponsored by the Main Street El Dorado from 1pm-4pm in front of PJ’s Coffee

Murphy Arts District’s MAD on Ice will also be available throughout the day and Santa will be downtown for photos.