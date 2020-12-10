El Dorado Christmas Parade

MONROE, La. -- Louisiana State Police say they have arrested one of their own. Thursday, December 10, 2020, a Louisiana State Police Troop F officer was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Malfeasance in Office. The arrest is a result of a use of force incident that happed in May of 2019.

State Police say the Trooper, identified as 30-year-old Jacob Brown, remains on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.