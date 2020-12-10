El Dorado Christmas Parade

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Santa Tracker
Top Stories
Monroe State Trooper arrested for Battery and Malfeasance in Office
FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Probe: CDC official says she was ordered to delete emails
Louisiana’s Electoral College to meet at the state capitol
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 10th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 9th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 9th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 8th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 8th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech return to the TAC after worst loss since 2011
Video
Top Stories
ULM home opener goes down to the wire versus Lamar University| Buzzer beater alert
Video
Football Prep Classic moves to Northwestern State University
With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
Video
Matt Viator out as Warhawks Head Coach
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Paramount Healthcare Consultants starts Christmas Card mailbox for elderly residents
Video
‘The Great Elf Escape’, local insurance agents need your help to return Santa’s elves
Video
Monroe area sees great need for therapeutic foster parents
Video
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office holds second annual “Turkeys Not Tickets” event
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
El Dorado Christmas Parade
Local News
Posted:
Dec 10, 2020 / 04:33 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2020 / 04:33 PM CST
Don't Miss
Monroe State Trooper arrested for Battery and Malfeasance in Office
Monroe HEAT performs major drug bust
UPDATE: Missing Ashley County cosmetologist found alive
Video
UPDATE: Investigators say Brown has been arrested
Lincoln Parish Library budget meeting turns into heated debate
Video
Don't Miss
Monroe State Trooper arrested for Battery and Malfeasance in Office
FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Louisiana’s Electoral College to meet at the state capitol
Issues with Texas Street sewer lift station could cause sewer backups in parts of North Monroe
Gov. Edwards gives weekly update on COVID-19 response
Video
Google’s Year In Search finds people searched ‘why’ more than ever in 2020
Video
Monroe HEAT performs major drug bust
Trending Stories
Monroe State Trooper arrested for Battery and Malfeasance in Office
Monroe HEAT performs major drug bust
UPDATE: Missing Ashley County cosmetologist found alive
Video
UPDATE: Investigators say Brown has been arrested
Lincoln Parish Library budget meeting turns into heated debate
Video